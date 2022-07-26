In the viral world of social media, the new buzz is now surrounding a conversation between a Class XII student who decided to hit back at her teacher who had once criticised her and said that she wouldn’t “make it”. The student shared a screenshot of the conversation with her teacher online on the social media platform Twitter.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the Class X and Class XII exams on July 22. The overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent for Class XII. On the day of the result announcement, the student shared a post on Twitter with the caption stating, “Two years ago, me and my friend decided to text our teacher the day our results come out,” while also sharing a screenshot of the conversation.

In the screenshot, while reminding the teacher that she had taught her in Class X in the 2019-20 batch, the student said, “Sending this message because you told me that I wouldn’t make it, you told me that I wouldn’t pass school and do what I wanted. You degraded me in every level possible. Today I have passed my 12th grade with good marks and I have gotten into the university I always wanted and I’m also doing the course that I intended to do so.”

The student also added that this wasn’t a thank you message. “Next time, please remember to be kind towards people,” she said, according to the screenshot. The post has now gone viral on Twitter with other students narrating similar experiences in the comment section of her post.