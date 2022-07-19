The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the director of general education to keep open the last date for filing online applications for the 2022-23 Plus-One course till July 21.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by two CBSE students — Ameen Saleem and Mohamed Sinan of Malappuram — against the circular fixing July 18 as the last date for submission of applications for Plus-One in the state stream for the 2022-23 academic year. The petitioners are students who pursued their Class X education in schools following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus.

The petitioner's counsel contended that if the last date for submission of the online applications is not extended, students like the petitioners, who intend to change the stream of studies, will not be in a position to submit their applications for the Plus-One course.

The government pleader said if the results are published by the CBSE on or before July 21, the students who aspire to pursue Plus-One by migrating from CBSE would be permitted to apply for the first allotment from July 21 to July 23, notwithstanding the closure of the admission process on July 18.

According to the government, as many as four lakh students aspire to secure admission to the Plus-One course and any delay may unsettle the entire process. Unlike the CBSE, the state is holding the Class XI examinations and if the admission process is further delayed, it would be challenging to provide adequate teaching hours for the students.

The standing counsel appearing for the CBSE sought an adjournment to get instructions as to the time frame within which the results of the Class X exams will be published. The court will consider the case on July 21.