The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has stated that the university was seeking funding opportunities from the Union Women and Child Development Ministry to reopen its daycare centre located inside the campus. The centre was shut during the pandemic and teachers have been demanding for it to be made functional again on a priority basis.

"The reopening of the daycare centre on a priority basis and a possible expansion of this facility to include a women's centre for counselling and other relief was discussed," the JNUTA said, as per a PTI report. "It was decided that the university would explore funding opportunities with the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, Government of India as well as CSR funds. The JNUTA was asked to help prepare the proposal and a budget," the report added.

Earlier this month, during a meeting of the JNUTA with Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and Rector Professor Ajay Kumar Dubey, this matter was discussed. Other "urgent and critical" matters, including those related to the restoration of deprivation points for research admissions at the university, were also discussed during the meeting. Issues like challenges faced by the faculty members in sanction of leave (short and long-term leave) and restoration of the deprivation points allotted on the basis of social justice and regional deprivation were brought up in the meeting. The JNUTA urged for the restoration of the deprivation points.



"The removal of deprivation points from PhD admissions has adversely impacted the overall profile of university research students in various ways. Consequently, the stock of the students admitted in the past years has become less diverse and exclusionary in terms of gender, caste and region," the JNUTA said.