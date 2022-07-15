The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS, Delhi) broke into the list of Top 10 institutions in the India Rankings 2022, as per the National Institute Ranking Framework, launched by the Ministry of Education. AIIMS Delhi hadn't found a spot in the top 100 in the list in 2021. On the other hand, India Insitute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore maintained their hegemony at the top of the pile in the Overall category of the rankings.

IIT Madras also retained its spot at the top of the Engineering institutes category, and this year, it also broke into the Top 10 of the Management category. In fact, the institutes mentioned in the Top 10 under the Engineering category stayed identical to last year, with IITs grabbing eight of those spots.

Under the Universities category, Jamia Millia Islamia found a spot in the Top 3 this year, and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore saw a jump of five spots to number nine. As far as colleges were concerned, Delhi University (DU) bagged an impressive five of the Top 10 spots. DU-affiliated colleges Atma Ram Sanatana Dharma College and Kirori Mal College broke into the Top 10. Chennai's Presidency College maintained its place at number three, with Miranda House, DU grabbing the top honours.

The NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad lost its long-held spot at number three in the law category to Symbiosis Law School, Pune, which saw a jump of six places. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru continued to stick to numero uno in this category.

Hyderabad had some reason to cheer, however, with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad jumping three spots up to number two this year in the Pharmacy category, which continued to be led by Jamia Hamdard.

Research, which is another important category saw IISc Bangalore maintaining its position at the top of the pile, followed by IIT Madras. IIT Delhi managed to trump IIT Bombay for the last spot in the top three this time.

Although the institutions featuring in the top three in the Dental category remained the same, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, MAHE lost its top spot to Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai this year.

The rankings were released by Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan today, July 15 at 11.00 am. A total of 7254 higher education institutions participated in the rankings this time. The institutes are assessed on the six parameters of teaching and learning resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.

In his address at the event, Pradhan said that from next year, all institutions would be required to undergo the accreditation and ranking process. He added that a single accreditation framework will be created, alluding to the proposal of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) to merge the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) into one body called the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).