A few days after a Plus-III first-year student of BJB College, Odisha, allegedly died by suicide over being harassed by her three seniors, a Plus-II second-year pupil of the same college alleged that he was ragged on Wednesday.

In his complaint lodged in Badagada police station, Rudra Narayan Patra of Chakeisiani said three to four youths misbehaved with him, assaulted him and forced him to do sit-ups. One of them forcefully took his two-wheeler's key and left with his vehicle without his permission. However, the youth returned the vehicle to Patra after some time.

"We have received the complaint and have launched a probe into the matter. Initial investigation suggests it is not an incident of ragging as all of them are classmates but action will be taken if anyone is found to be involved in harassing and assaulting the boy," said an officer at Badagada police station.'

Flashback

A first-year undergraduate student Ruchika Mohanty died by suicide. She was studying in Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar. She died by suicide on the night of July 1, when the state was busy celebrating the car festival.

In her suicide note, which was found by the police during the investigation carried out the next day, the student alleged brutal ragging by seniors as the reason for her suicide. Since the day after her death, Ruchika’s parents have been sitting on a hunger strike in front of the college, along with student organisations, state organisations, representatives and college students.