For the last four days, the Idukki district in Kerala has been lashed with rains. While the heavy rains continued on Wednesday, June 6, trees were uprooted due to gusts of winds and these winds triggered mudslides in many locations on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway and several parts of Idukki, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Considering the heavy rains and the IMD's (Indian Meteorological Department) alert, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George issued an order declaring a holiday for schools and professional institutions in the Idukki district on Thursday, July 7. It is said that the holiday applies to educational institutions, professional colleges, nurseries and Angawadis. Additionally, in the estate areas of the district, the Collector imposed a ban on the employment of labourers, as stated in a report by Onmanorama.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kodagu, Karnataka, Sateesha BC, announced a holiday for Anganwadis, schools and colleges on July 6 as the district was on orange alert for July 5 and July 6. It may be recalled that the Hebri Taluk in Karnataka was getting good rainfall too, hence, ADC Veena BN had declared a holiday for Anganwadis, schools, PU and degree colleges on July 5.