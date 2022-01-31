Osmania University has announced that all colleges under its jurisdiction will resume offline classes from February 1, 2022. The notice comes after the Telangana government's decision to resume physical classes for all educational institutions in the state, given the gradual decline in the number of COVID cases.

Education Minister P Sabita Indira Reddy on Saturday, January 29, had announced that COVID safety measures will need to be in place as the institutions get the green light to start conducting physical classes again. Schools and colleges in the state had been given the order to shut from January 8 onwards as COVID-19 infections in the state saw a steep rise.

Examinations at Osmania University that had been scheduled between January 8 to 16 had been postponed in the second week of the months as things deteriorated with the number of COVID infections and students had returned home from hostels. Sources from the varsity have said that students will return to the campus in the next couple of days. "Exams will be rescheduled in the coming days after some stability is reached. The situation is not that great yet," said an official from the varsity.