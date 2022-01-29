Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), on Friday, January 28, released its undergraduate and diploma rank lists for the academic year 2021-22. N Poorvasri of Nilgiris district, DG Pushkala of Namakkal district and R Sajin of Ramanathapuram district got the first, second and third ranks, respectively, in the UG admissions.

Separate rank lists for candidates under the 7.5 per cent quota, introduced by the government this year for government school students, were also released. P Pavithra of Dharmapuri District secured the first rank under the quota in UG admissions, a press release from TNAU stated.

K Anuja of Dindigul district got the first rank, G Jerald Edison of Pudukottai District was ranked second, while R Ramprasath of Namakkal district secured the third rank in the diploma (Agriculture/Horticulture). A Anuba of Kanniyakumari district got the first rank, K Anuja of Dindigul district the second and R Kailash Sankar of Pudukottai district the third in the diploma (Agricultural Engineering) admissions.

Also, the university released the date and mode of counselling, which include ex-servicemen, differently-abled candidates, eminent sportspersons, vocational stream, government school students' quota (7.5 per cent) and general counselling, the release stated.