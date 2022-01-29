IGNOU's School of Humanities is now offering a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Sanskrit (BASKH) and in Urdu (BAUDH). The January 2022 admission session will mark the launch of the programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Nageshwar Rao said, during his presidential address, that many Urdu words are used by all of us in our daily lives and the amalgamation of the languages makes our culture unique.

Interested applicants wishing to enrol in the programmes can do so by accessing the admission portal of the university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and register.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and IGNOU had recently signed an MoU to connect vocational education and training with higher education. The agreement aims to create work opportunities for young Indians and to bolden the vocational and technical training framework. According to an official statement, about 32 NSTIs, 3000 ITIs, 500 PMKKs and 300 JSS will be associated with the varsity as registration, examination and work centres.

The programme's progress will be reviewed by a project steering committee. The committee will include representatives from both the university and the skill university. The memorandum has been signed for a period of ten years and is subject to renewal on mutual agreement.