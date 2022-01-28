Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC) at the MESC office in Jasola, New Delhi. The maiden MoU affirms a long-standing partnership between MESC and MCNUJC to strengthen the existing programmes and offer industry-oriented new edge programmes embedded with on-job training and apprenticeship, as per the National Education Policy. The MoU signing ceremony took place in the presence of Prof KG Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Mohit Soni, Chief Executive Officer, MESC, Arpanesh Mani, VP, MESC and Nancy Singhal, Executive – Business Development, MESC.

The objective of this MoU is to equip students with employable and industry-oriented skills to make them industry-ready from day one. To meet the objective, students will be offered industry-oriented media and entertainment programmes across 1,600 associated study institutes of MCNUJC, followed by the other training centres.

Emphasising on the employment opportunities, Prof KG Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, MCNUJC, said, “This MoU is a major milestone not only in further strengthening media education but also skilling youth in rural areas of central India, particularly Madhya Pradesh, in various aspects of emerging new media and providing them with alternative job and entrepreneurship opportunities.”

Speaking about the MoU, Mohit Soni said, “This association brings prospects to the students seeking a career in the M&E sector. Industry-oriented programmes are the need of the hour and we are vigorously working towards placement and employment opportunities by instilling apprenticeship integrated programmes in media education. There will be opportunities like job fairs, apprenticeships, expert training and much more to enhance the employable skills of the students. This MoU will strengthen the skilling ecosystem by implementing the National Education Policy across all our vocational training centres and promoting various career opportunities across the M&E sector.”

MESC, through its education and skill development initiatives, will work closely with its members and industry associations to improve the quality of the employable skills of students of the university and its associated study institutes. MESC has been constantly working with its industry and academic partners to enhance the quality of the employable skills of students.