The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced that Delhi schools will remain closed for physical classes until further notice. The DDMA decided to relax some of the COVID-19 curbs that were imposed in the national capital earlier. No new decision, however, was taken regarding the reopening of schools in the city.

As per the latest guidelines, all schools and colleges will remain shut for physical attendance till further notice and online classes will continue, as per existing rules.

The announcement comes not more than 24 hours after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that it was becoming increasingly necessary to reopen schools and prevent further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children.

Sisodia said, "In the past two years, school children's lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, all their activities now take place only on mobile phones," Sisodia said. "The pandemic-induced closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful to kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as not is the time for exams and related preparations," he added.

The deputy CM mentioned several examples of schools around the world and in India as well which have reopened. He had assured that the Delhi government will be recommending reopening schools in the DDMA review meeting. He said, "While the COVID cases and positivity rate are on the decline in Delhi, it would not be suitable to keep children away from schools. With children returning to schools, not only will the schools witness a buzz but it will also indicate lives coming back on track."