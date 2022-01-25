To enable continuous learning even as schools have been pushed into stop-start modes due to the pandemic, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations has now offered NCERT courses on the Government of India's SWAYAM platform for students of classes XI and XII. Registration for courses is now open on the official website, and closes on March 31, 2022.

The notice from the CISCE says that 28 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) will be on offer from NCERT in 11 subjects from December 20, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

Students can enroll to study subjects such as Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English, and Sociology, all for free, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

READ ALSO : CISCE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams due to 'reasons beyond their control'

Here's how you can register for these courses

1. Visit https://swayam.gov.in/

2. Sign-on and register using your credentials

3. Select 'Continue with SWAYAM'

4. Then select Secondary and Sr Secondary courses NCERT

5. From the page that opens, select the course you are interested in

6. Click on Enroll the course with SWAYAM