While the students in CBSE Class 10 and 12 have their schedules for the first-term exams, ther friends studying under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) might not be so lucky. The CISCE on Tuesday postponed the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) (Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) (Class12) 2021-2022 semester one examination, citing "reasons beyond their control".

CISCE further said that the revised schedule of the examinations will be updated to all the stakeholders. "The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control," the council said in a letter undersigned by Chief Executive and Secretary, Gerry Arathoon. "All stakeholders will be informed of the revised schedule of the Examinations in due course of time," the council said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the dates for the first-term board exams for CBSE Class 10 and 12. For students in Class 10, the exams will begin from November 30, while the exams for the Class 12 students are scheduled from December 1, the CBSE announced on Monday. A while before that, fake date sheets were circulated on social media and the board had to come out with a warning that they had not released the schedule at that point in time.

But this is not the entire list. According to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. The exams for minor subjects for Classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.