Andhra Pradesh's Education and Human Resource Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday, January 20, inaugurated the 'Vignan Online' programme at Vignan University in Vadlamudi of Guntur District.

Audimulapu Suresh, who was the Chief Guest at the event, said courses in BBA (General), MBA in HR, Finance and General were available online as well as in an open and distance mode for students. He said online education will be a trend for students in the future. Courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Life Science, Medical, and Biomedical sciences are essential for the students in everyday life. He stressed the need for a student-centric education system as well as the Choice-Based Credit System.

READ ALSO : Now, AP is experimenting with subject-wise teachers in primary schools. This is their plan

State Council of Higher Education chairman, Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said it will be another milestone for Vignan for bringing BBA and MBA courses online to students. He added that Vignan Institutes are always at the forefront of changing the educational system to suit the future needs of the students. He said the education system in Andhra Pradesh would be shaped to compete with BRICS countries.

Guntur district Collector Vivek Yadav said it was a visionary approach to offer UG and PG courses to students through Vignan University Online and urged students to keep up with the current technologies to prepare for future needs.

Vignan's Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah shared that the aim is to provide better education to more students through Vignan Online. "In the 21st century, students should not rely on teachers or faculty in colleges. Only those who practice self-learning will have a bright future. In today's digital age, things change from time to time and in the face of new discoveries, it is not possible to go to college and learn everything."

Narasaraopet MP and Vignan's vice-chairman Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu said the training would be aimed at creating jobs for all students who have completed their BBA and MBA courses online.