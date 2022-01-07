Here's an experiment that the Department of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is conducting. In this new system, they are appointing teachers subject-wise in the primary schools that are run by the government as opposed to the current set-up, wherein, just one or two teachers teach all subjects to one primary class.



This new system being experimented with adheres to what the New Education Policy (NEP) harps on and to implement the pilot, schools will be mapped across the state. As per a report in The Indian Express, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh informed that the officials have already been instructed to initiate discussions regarding the new system with concerned teachers. They have also been asked to seek the cooperation of the teachers so that they may see how, at the end of the day, this will benefit students.

“They can focus on one or two subjects and undergo capacity building to improve their teaching skills. Training can be focused on one or two subjects instead of focussing on all subjects in a small period,” said an official adding that teachers will be given the opportunity to choose a subject as per their interest or expertise. Along with English teachers, the training sessions have been set in motion and in a few weeks, feedback from teachers will be sought and reviewed, informed the official.



In another new policy, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has instructed the government health clinics in every village to conduct checks on students studying in schools and those who are in anganwadis and this is to be done frequently. “The regular checks will help in early identification of diseases like anemia in students. If detected, the students will be connected to PHCs for better treatment,’’ shared the education minister.



Under the mid-day meal scheme for government schools and to ensure that students are served fresh, nutritious and tasty meals, the authorities will not just be inspecting but grading the meals too. New menus and recipes are being planned so that they can be introduced from time to time. Since student enrollment in government schools has seen a dramatic increase in this academic year, the education department is also directing its efforts towards adding more facilities in these schools.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended a review meeting recently and it is there that he asked officials to make sure that those schools which have been renovated with new facilities be well maintained.