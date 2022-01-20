The Karnataka Education Department has ordered a temporary suspension of classes in five schools and a college in Mangaluru due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases on the campuses.

A department communique said that the classes in these six institutions will be suspended for a week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The institutions include Vivekananda PU college, Yedapadavu; government high school, Bengre Kasaba; Canara CBSE school, Dongrakere; Ansar English medium high school, Bajpe and Vyasa Maharshi English medium high school, Mulki.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra in a statement said if more than five individuals are found infected on campus, such schools and colleges will be temporarily closed.