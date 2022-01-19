Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on January 18, said that collective efforts of the state's education department, parents, teaching community and the society have helped ensure that the education continued unhindered all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vijayan's statements came in light of a recent report by the UNICEF — which looks at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education in India — praising the southern state for its commitment to children's education. He thanked everyone who stood by the children to ensure hassle-free learning. He tweeted, "Wholehearted thanks to everyone who has made this possible. Education Dept., teachers, parents & society have stood together with the children to overcome hurdles and ensure that our education process continues unhindered.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister also quoted some excerpts from the report. "Kerala is an exception: about 70 per cent of parents of both younger and adolescent students believe that overall learning progress is the same or better than it would be in school," Vijayan tweeted quoting the UNICEF survey.

His next tweet quoting the survey read, "Kerala has the greatest technology access, and it has also been among the most proactive states in supporting students: it is the only state where nearly everyone who used remote learning, reports that the government has provided remote learning resources."