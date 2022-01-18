A final-year PhD student from the Jawaharlal Nehru University was allegedly subjected to a molestation attempt on campus late on January 17. The incident happened around 11.45 pm when the woman student was out for a walk on the East Gate Road after dinner. A motorist approached her, dragged her to a secluded spot, and attempted to molest her, alleged sources. An FIR has reportedly been filed by Delhi Police and a case of outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered.

The incident happened near the Vice-Chancellor's residence, said JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh. "The girl, who is a final-year PhD student, was out for a walk after dinner. She was near the VC's house when the man approached her. She had her earphones plugged in and thought that he might be looking for directions. As soon as she unplugged the earphones he came right up to her and said that he wanted to have sex with her. He was drunk and before the girl could react she was dragged off the road. He tore off her clothes and was unbuttoning himself she started crying and pleading. The man left hurriedly but took her phone with him," said Aishe. The girl was found sitting on the road by a patrolling van of the JNU security. "This happened ten minutes later when the van reached the spot during their regular patrols. The wardens were alerted and we also went to the spot," said Aishe.

While the JNU administration has not come out with a statement yet, the JNUSU has alleged inaction on the administration's part. They have also called for a protest at the North Gate security office on January 18 at 5 pm. "It's been more than 12 hours but no action has been taken by the administration or the Delhi Police," said the JNUSU.

But according to reports, the local police were alerted on the same night and the initial investigation has revealed that the perpetrator had come from within the campus and was seen disappearing within the campus.

The students also said that the JNU administration has been trying to increase the surveillance of "students especially women and indulging in tactics of moral policing and survivor blaming". JNUSU GSCASH representative, Anagha Pradeep, who is also a PhD student at JNU, said that this has resulted in the increasing impunity of the abusers while the campus has become a very hostile space for women and people of other genders. "There have been serious lapses on the part of JNU security and the JNU administration should take responsibility and ensure a safe and healthy learning space," she said. "The first step towards ensuring a gender-just and safe space for all should be the reinstating of GSCASH and dismantling the puppet body of ICC. We demand that the perpetrator be identified immediately and brought to justice. Moreover, a regular gender sensitisation workshop should be conducted for students, JNU security and all members of the JNU community," added Anagha.