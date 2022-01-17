The Bihar Class XII Board examination admit cards have been released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). The admit cards are available for download at the official website of the BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

However, the admit cards can be downloaded by the school personnel alone and the students will have to then collect them from their respective schools. The Board examination for Class XII will be held from February 1 to 14 in two sittings across the state.

READ ALSO : Bihar education minister: Government to recruit 4,600 teachers in colleges

Here are the steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the link on the homepage that says 'Download class 12 admit cards'.

Step 3: Enter school ID and password.

Step 4: Select submit to download the admit card.

The admit cards are to be stamped and signed before being issued to the students. Practical examination for Class XII will be conducted between January 10 and 20.

