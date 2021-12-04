Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Friday, December 3, that 4,600 teachers will be appointed in colleges to help with the timely completion of courses and conducting of examinations. He also notified that 6,421 posts of Vidyalaya Sahayak (school assistants) have been created to fulfil computer-related responsibilities in schools.

Choudhary's response came against a question raised by RJD MLC Ram Chandra Purbey, who said that students were suffering because of delay in completion of courses, according to a report by the Times of India. Purbey provided the example of BR Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur and said that over 60,000 students could not apply for the 4,335 posts of POs and management trainees because of the delay in holding examinations for the 2018-21 batch.

The minister said all the vice-chancellors and registrars, in a meeting at the Raj Bhavan recently, were instructed to complete the courses on time. In response to another question raised by MLC Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the education minister said that his department has created 6,421 posts of school assistants and computer literacy has been made a mandatory requirement for their appointment. This will help in carrying out several duties, Choudhary said.

Singh brought to attention that teachers would often have to engage in non-teaching duties like enrolment and registration of new students and issuing admit cards in the absence of school assistants or clerks. Many times, they would have to get the work done by going to cybercafes, since the schools did not have a computer. Choudhary also said that a software is being developed to have a record of land availability of schools and instructions have been given to get encroachments on educational premises removed.