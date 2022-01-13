The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admitting students to medical colleges is not against social justice but is only targeted against those private medical colleges demanding hefty capitation for admitting students, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed on Wednesday, January 12.

Accusing certain political parties of attempting to create an impression that the screening test was against the interests of the poor and downtrodden, Annamalai said, on the contrary, it has fulfilled the aspirations of many students in pursuing their ambition.

"NEET is only against those private medical colleges that demand hefty capitation from the students and it is not discriminatory. Nor is it against social justice," Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while virtually launching the 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day had indicated that medical education has become qualitatively better and affordable too.

This comes after TN Chief Minister MK Stalin once again voiced his opposition to the national level medical entrance test on the same occasion, and asked the Prime Minister to "favourably consider" the state's request for an exemption. He made this fervent appeal when the Prime Minister virtually launched 11 new government medical colleges across the state, saying, "The admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays an important role in our health infrastructure and to protect this, we have been continuously demanding exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET. I appeal to the Union Government to consider our request favourably."