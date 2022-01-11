NEET 2022 Exam Date notification Every year NTA (National Testing Agency) is conducting national level test NEET 2022 as an entrance test for the aspirants for admission in medical and allied courses such as MBBS/ BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate (UG) medical courses. In the year 2022, the NTA authorities have decided to conduct the NEET Exam in May 2022 and the expected date is tentatively 2nd May 2022.

It is expected that the final date will be released in the second week of January 2022 and the window for the application will be open from February 2022 to March 2022. The NTA authorities are also considering conducting the exam twice this year.

Last year, NEET underwent several changes related to the admission process, location of the test, and exam pattern. The earlier exam date was announced in October and the application form was available up to November, but due to pandemics, the announcement of NEET 2022 is delayed.

The process of NEET 2022 application submission is completely online where applicants will have to visit the official website. The application form and other important information are to be released on NEET official website. The NEET application filling is a five-step process. Before filling the NEET Application Form 2022 candidates must keep the list of documents by their side.

Follow these steps to fill the NEET 2022 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Carefully fill up all the personal details such as name, contact details and generate the password and pen down the auto-generated application number

Step 3: After generating the ID, login and fill up all the educational details and preferred exam city and medium along with that upload scanned passport size photograph and your signature in JPG/JPEG format.

Step 4: Pay the application fee through any online mode such as credit/debit card, Paytm, and UPI or through net banking and keep the transaction slip for future reference.

Step 5: After successful submission of the application form, download and take a printout of the confirmation page.