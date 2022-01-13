Odisha's Higher Education Department is in the process of amending its teacher recruitment rules in government secondary and elementary schools for the appointment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). What is the change? The condition of needing to graduate with at least two subjects with a minimum of 200 marks is being reconsidered.

The School and Mass Education Department has been asked to revise the eligibility criteria for admission of students to the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course. The new regulations will be in line with the guidelines of the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) for the current academic year (2021-22).

This means that the erstwhile eligibility criteria which mandated the condition of clearing graduation with 50 per cent, and with at least two subjects of a minimum of 200 marks each has now been done away with. The Higher Education Department has also taken over 15 teacher training colleges from the School and Mass Education Department.

READ ALSO : Schools and colleges in Odisha to remain shut till February 1, but only these students have exemption to go physically

Principal Secretary in the Higher Education Department Saswat Mishra in a letter to his School and Mass Education counterpart on Tuesday, January 11, said since students enrolled for the current academic session will pass out as trained graduates in 2023 they are most likely to apply for posts of TGTs in schools run by the State government.

“Unless the existing eligibility condition of having graduated with at least two subjects is amended, many of the candidates who did not have two subjects in graduation will not be eligible to apply for the TGT posts,” he said.