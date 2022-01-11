Talking up the state of Kerala's government school, the state's Education Minister V Sivankutty said on January 10, that lakhs of children have joined these schools as they have turned into centres of excellence with better infrastructure.

Sivankutty was speaking at an online inauguration event of new buildings of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School and the Government Girls Higher Secondary School located at Mithirmala in Thiruvananthapuram. He said that government schools in the state now have high-tech classrooms, better libraries, qualified teachers and a generally conducive academic environment.

The new building at the boys' school was constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore allocated from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The building at the girls' school was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.49 crore, allocated from the state government's annual plan.

In another online function to inaugurate a new block at the Government LPS in Kollayil, Sivankutty said that schools should turn into life skills learning centres to inculcate self-confidence in the students. An amount of Rs 1.52 crore was spent from the Samagra Shiksha Kerala fund for the construction of this new building.