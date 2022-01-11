The revised schedule for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Initially, CTET was to be conducted on December 16 and 17, 2021, but was postponed. The new dates are now up on the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in, for everyone to check.



As per the schedule, the examination which was slated for December 16, 2021, will now be held on January 17, 2022. The point to note is that it will be conducted only in one shift — from 9.30 am to 12 noon. The exam which was planned for December 17, 2021, will be conducted on January 21, 2022. This one will be conducted in two shifts, 9.30 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

For a few candidates whose examination was to be held on December 16 and 17, 2021 at Purnea (Purnia), they have been allotted January 12, 2022 as the revised date of their examination.



All the revised admit cards are up on the website and candidates will be able to download the admit card via ctet.nic.in, the official website of CTET. Do note that any requests for change of the examination city or date will not be entertained.