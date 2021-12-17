Owing to a technical glitch, the second paper of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 was cancelled on Thursday, that is, December 16.

The online examination, which was outsourced to TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), was to be conducted from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2021. While the exam in the first shift went smoothly across India, TCS reported to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that the second shift, or paper two, could not be completed because of "unexpected technical requirements".

TCS is working on the issue and addressing them on priority, informed CBSE. Thus, the examination of shift two, or paper two, of Thursday, along with both the shifts of paper one and two scheduled for Friday, have been postponed. The next date for these particular candidates will be announced soon. The examinations shifts which have been scheduled from Monday will be conducted as per schedule, the board stated.