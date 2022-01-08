As many as six students tested positive in Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha College of Nursing in Chinna Avutupalli village situated near Gannavaram police station limits in Vijayawada on January 7.

Post-Christmas holidays, these nursing students had returned from their native places in Kerala and it was two days ago that these students fell sick and started to show COVID-19 symptoms. It was on January 6 that the doctors collected their samples.

"After they tested positive for COVID-19, the college staff immediately sanitised their rooms and classrooms to avoid the spread of the virus. Additionally, they were shifted to the government hospital on the same campus and 20 other students, who came into contact with them, were asked to observe isolation," informed K Shivaji, circle inspector, Gannavaram.

The health department officials from the district who have visited the colleges are keenly monitoring the health condition of the students.