Senior officials of Gulbarga University and Raichur University, including Vice-Chancellors of the respective universities Prof Dayanand Agsar and Prof Harish Ramaswamy, conducted a meeting in Kalaburagi on January 7 to talk about Kalyana Karnataka region and the steps being taken for its academic development.

"Gulbarga University will provide all necessary resources for academic and administrative development of recently established Raichur University," shared Dayanand Agsar in the meeting and counselled officials from the two universities regarding functioning without any scope for confusion.

"The teaching staff of both the universities will strive hard for providing quality education to the students and prepare them to face competitive examinations," expressed Prof Harish Ramaswamy and thanked Gulbarga University for its cooperation.

Registrar of Gulbarga University Sharanabasappa Koteppagol and Vishwanath M of Raichur University were also present at the meeting.