A headmaster of an Odisha high school has been sentenced to imprisonment of one year by a court in Kandhamal district on January 6. Seven years ago, he had sexually harassed two girl students.

Bhaskar Chandra Sahu, a special POCSO judge in Phulbani, has additionally imposed Rs 10,000 as a fine on Ladu Kishore Sahu.

It was in January 2015 that the headmaster asked two girl students to come to his house on the pretext of some work and then, sexually harassed them. At the Belghar police station, an FIR was registered against him under various sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.