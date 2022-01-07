An inquiry has been initiated by the Department of Education, Government of Karnataka into the alleged incident, wherein, a headmistress asked a Class VIII girl to strip before classmates, as per sources. Then, the headmistress proceeded to beat her with a stick ruthlessly along with forcing her to remain in the same state for hours.

It was last week that this incident occurred at Government High School in Gananguru village, Mandya district. The victim had informed that when the headmistress found out that she had bought a mobile phone to school, she was very angry. When the lunch hour was going on, a teacher had asked all those students who had bought mobile phones to school to submit them. A warning was given to the girls by the headmistress that they would be stripped and boys will be made to check them if they themselves don't come forward to submit their mobile phones, as per a report in IANS.

Later on, the headmistress, after sending all the boys from the classroom outside, started thrashing the victims. The girl shared that the headmistress made her strip before her classmates and asked her to sit on the floor. Even upon pleading that she was cold and thirsty, the headmistress did not pay any heed. It was only in the evening that the girl was allowed to leave. The parents of the victim complained to the education department and urged them to initiate action.

It was confirmed by sources that Tehsildar Shwetha N Ravindra had visited the school and collected information with regard to the incident. It was learnt that the headmistress is known for the cruel punishments she gives students and earlier, had been suspended as well.