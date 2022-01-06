As many as six children were rescued by the South Zone Task Force of Hyderabad after they conducted a raid on a bangle-making unit at Uppuguda in Old City. The six children were found to be hailing from the state of Bihar and were handed over to the Child Welfare officials.

Chatrinaka police, Child Welfare officials and Bandlaguda Special Revenue Inspector, along with the task force, raided the Lalitha Bagh bangle-making unit based on a tip-off. It was Rajesh Das, a 39-year-old man, who was the main accused. He had brought the children from Bihar and forced them to work as labourers illegally. For further action, he was arrested and handed over to the Chatrinaka police.

The city police have been keeping an eye on places where children are taken as bonded labourers and are then forced to work in hazardous environments and industrial areas.