K Mohan Kumar, Joint Collector (Welfare), informed that the Krishna district administration, Andhra Pradesh, will be constituting special teams that will focus on street children. The teams will conduct a survey and study the conditions of the street children in Krishna district starting from today, that is, December 16 to 27.

It was while participating in a child welfare committee meeting which was being held at the State Guest House on December 15 when the Joint Collector informed, "Following the directions of the Supreme Court, surveys will be conducted by the Child Protection Officer and officials of labour, juvenile welfare, police, education, municipal departments along with Child Line and National Child Labour Project (NCLP) in Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Nuzvid and Jaggaiahpet. The survey, which will begin from Thursday, will study the conditions of the street children."

The Joint Collector pointed out that it was the Supreme Court who has recently issued guidelines with regards to Care and Rehabilitation of street children and implementing Child Care and Protection Act 2015 district-wise. He also stated that the concerned officials have been instructed with regards to submitting survey details in a prescribed proforma.