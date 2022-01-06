One in every four children has been vaccinated in the state of Karnataka and in the last two days, the state has successfully covered 25 per cent of its target population, making it the third state in India to achieve this feat. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed the media that the Government of Karnataka is confident that in the next 15 days, they will be able to vaccinate 100 per cent of its teenage population (15-18 years).

As of January 5, 2022, Karnataka had vaccinated about 10.5 lakh of those in the age group of 15-17 years and on day three, they vaccinated 2.97 lakh children between the ages of 15 and 17 years. It is to be noted that the state is reporting a huge surge in cases and is also being appreciated for vaccinating youngsters. As many as 3.50 lakh adolescents received their first shot in the state on the first day itself and after 28 days, the state will be administering the second dose of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the biotechnology company and vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech gave a clarification that paracetamol need not be taken after the vaccine shot. The company tweeted that, "we have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with covaxin".

The Hyderabad-based company also clarified that the 10 to 20 per cent who did report side-effects stated that they were mild and which were resolved within one or two days, negating the need for any medication.