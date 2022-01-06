Neeraj Bishnoi — that's the name of the second-year engineering student who is said to be the main conspirator and also the creator of the Bulli Bai app on GitHub. He is also the main Twitter account holder of the app and has been arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

A team of IFSO, led by DCP KPS Malhotra, held Bishnoi from Jorhat village, Assam. He is pursuing his BTech in Computer Science from Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal. He is being brought to Delhi today, that is, January 6.

Three arrests were already made by the Mumbai Police which includes Delhi University student 21-year-old Mayank Rawat, Engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha and 18-year-old girl Shweta Singh. These arrests were made from Bengaluru and Uttarkhand. Vishal Jha and Mayank are on police remand and Shweta Singh's police custody ended on January 5.

It was on January 1, the first day of the year, that this app on GitHub posted pictures of several Muslim women including social workers, students, journalists and more. This came six months after a similar controversy called Silli Deals, wherein, no arrests were made though two FIRs were filed.

When the controversy started, GitHub removed the user Bulli Bai, but by then, the whole nation was talking about it. Also, a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai was promoting the app and had a Khalistani supporter as its display picture. The handle endorsed the app saying, 'women can be booked from the app' and promoted Khalistani content too.