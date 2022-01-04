Mumbai Cyber Police have detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, an official said on Tuesday. Police had filed a first information report against unknown persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for ‘auction' on the app hosted by the GitHub platform.



On new year's eve, hundreds of Muslim women, including journalists and activists were put up on auction on an app called 'Bulli Bai'. The list included journalists Ismat Ara and Quratulain Rehbar, Fatima Nafees, the mother of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed and activist Malal Yousafzai. In July, a similar incident titled 'Sulli Deals' had happened. The photographs of these women were sourced without permission and doctored.

The suspect was detained on Monday, the official said. Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.