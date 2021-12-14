Special Education Needs (SEN) Globe centre was inaugurated at KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) on December 12, 2021. SEN Globe will set another benchmark in inclusive education with extensive infrastructure at KiiT-IS. It is for providing better remedial therapy for their Special Educational Needs’ departmental wing. SEN Globe was inaugurated in the presence of Merry Barua, Founder Director, Action for Autism National Centre for Autism, India; Indrani Basu, Founder, Director of Autism Society West Bengal; Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT and KISS and Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School.

In her speech, Merry Barua said KiiT-IS has done exemplary work in Odisha by establishing SEN Globe. It is a matter of pride that more than 400 differently-abled individuals have been employed by KIIT Group of Institutes. KIIT has such capacity, infrastructure and administrative mind to set up this kind of special wing. She thanked Dr Samanta for this initiative. Indrani Basu said, it can be a game-changer for different able children. It can show the whole world what is inclusiveness.

Dr Achyuta Samanta said KiiT International School is the only school in the entire eastern part of the country which is international in the true sense. "This school is doing very well in all fields. We have systematically created an inclusive policy in KIIT and KISS that enables differently able students and staff to work, study and flourish. This wing of KiiT International School will be useful to differently able students. KiiT International School is committed and has always recognised the importance and the role of Special Education," he shared.

Dr Mona Lisa Bal stated that SEN Globe is a special education wing at KiiT international School which has around 70 children with special educational needs with different kinds of special needs. "We have children with reading difficulties, children with attention deficit and hyperactivity, children in the autism spectrum disorder and children with intellectual impairment. To cater to the different needs of these children, we provide occupational therapy, speech therapy, special education, cognitive therapy, behaviour modification and counselling with the help of 26 trained professionals. We are committed to creating a world where people with disabilities are fully included in all aspects of life — in the classroom and in our communities. It will be dedicated to catering to the needs of the children who need a little support and attention to pave their path towards the right to be educated as equals to envision a common future,” she said. Dr Sanjay Suar, Principal, proposed the vote of thanks.