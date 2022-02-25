A day after a student from a government school in Delhi alleged that she was asked to remove hijab by her teacher, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that no restrictions of this nature have been imposed and that the matter is being politicised by some people.

It was at a press conference that the Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Education, informed that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party respects all traditions and students belonging to every religion and caste are treated with dignity in schools of Delhi.

The minister said that he had inquired into how this incident exactly occurred and so far, he did not think there is a problem. Neither the school system nor the education department has imposed a restriction of this nature, he informed.

The minor girl who studies in a Delhi government school in Mustafabad alleged in a video, which has gone viral since then, that she was asked to remove hijab by her teacher.

The girl who was wearing a hijab was seen saying the following in the video: "Teachers told me not to come to the class wearing this scarf. Don't be like your mother and don't come to school wearing the scarf. There were two three other girls who were asked to remove their headscarves."

As per sources, the matter has been discussed by the school authorities with her parents and now, the issue has been resolved amicably.

A source said that from the past several decades, the practice that has been followed in Delhi's government schools is that girls who wear hijab or headscarves to school remove it before entering the premises. In this particular case, they went on to inform, as per practices followed currently, the teacher asked the students to remove the hijab. It was on Wednesday, February 22, that the source informed that the matter was settled amicably.