As part of building quality infrastructure and improving amenities in government schools of Telangana under ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme, 517 schools have been selected in the first phase in Nalgonda district, The Hindu reported.

State's Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy discussed the procedure and plans with officials in Nalgonda on February 20. He said the mission is to bring government schools on par with private schools.

The programme will take off in three phases that will be spread over the next three years and an outlay of Rs 7,289 crore was earmarked for the same, he said.

For 2021-22, Reddy said, Rs 3,496.62 crore is being spent for about 35 per cent or 9,123 schools, which have high student strength and are located in mandal headquarters.

Under ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’, 12 components have been identified, such as dilapidated rooms, compound walls, kitchen sheds, dining area and furniture and others. For effective implementation of the work, only one agency would be allotted for one mandal and the work quality and satisfaction must be monitored by a committee headed by the District Collector, he said.

Each school management committee will have to open two bank accounts, one managed for funds allowed by the government and the second account to encourage contributions and philanthropy by donors, NRIs and school alumni. Donors who contribute Rs 2 lakh or more would become a school committee member and donors who contribute Rs 10 lakh or more would be recognised by naming a classroom after them.

District Collector Prashant J Patil said that action plans are being prepared and agencies were already instructed to submit reports of work requirements. He said the aim is to complete first phase works by June, when schools reopen for the new academic calendar.