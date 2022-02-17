The Government of Goa's Education Department said that from Monday, February 21, offline classes for students from Classes I to XII will resume since the Coronavirus situation in the state is improving. This will happen with all COVID-19 protocols in place, the Education Department shared on Thursday, February 14.

It was Director of Education Bhushan Sawaikar who issued an order asking schools to switch back to in-person classes from February 21, as per a report in PTI.

"As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to reopen all the educational institutions from standard first to standard twelfth with effect from February 21, 2022, by following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines,” Sawaikar said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

As COVID cases across the country dwindle, many states are issuing orders that educational institutions commence operations with regards to offline classes with COVID-19 precautions in place.