To make sure that students are able to easily access the skill ecosystem, the endeavours under Skill India, the government's flagship mission, need to be integrated with education. This is what Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday, February 21, when he was speaking at a post-Budget webinar on fostering industry-skill links.

In the last five years, whatever has been achieved in the realm of skilling, the need is to build on that, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, as quoted by PTI.

The union minister also laid stress on stronger employment and the outcomes of entrepreneurship that need to be the by-product of synergising skill initiatives with the dynamic demands of both local and global fast-changing industries.



"We should be able to boost the skill development framework with the launch of DESH Stack e-portal, ensuring India becomes a leader in world-class technology," he said.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship also expressed his views on the new initiatives in the Budget 2022 and his thoughts on the reorientation of partnership with the current industry demand. DESH portal will come in handy when it comes to banishing any information loss between stakeholders and resolving existing asymmetries.

The secretary also shared that since the pandemic has demonstrated how within seconds existing skills can vanish and new job roles can evolve, academia and industry need to work in sync. To build the capabilities of the workforce that makes them ready for the "World of Work", a culture of skills should be developed, he pointed out.