Just as several Muslim students continue their struggle to attend classes while wearing their hijab, a private college in Mysuru cancelled its uniform rule late last week and allowed Muslim students to attend classes with their hijab on. According to a report in the Times of India, this is the first college in the state to come out in support of the girls by taking this decision.

Mysuru's Deputy Director of PU education DK Srinivasa Murthy told TOI, “Four students refused to attend classes without the hijab and were protesting.” He added, “Some organisations extended support to them. I visited the college today and held discussions with everyone. Meanwhile, the college announced that it is cancelling its uniform rule to allow the students to attend classes.”

In the meantime, Vijay Para-Medical College in Belagavi has declared a holiday for an indefinite period as Muslim students continue their protests for their right to wear a hijab. Students of the SJVP College in Harihara boycotted classes after being denied entry to classrooms for wearing hijab. There are also reports that hijab-clad students gathered in the playground of Ballari district's Saraladevi College late last week after they were turned away from classes.

Reports from last week also suggest that legal action action was taken against several Muslim girls in Tumakuru district. On February 18, the Principal of Empress College of Tumakuru lodged a complaint against 15 to 20 students for violating Karnataka High Court's prohibitory orders and demanding their right to wear a hijab and attend classes.

