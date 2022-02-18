The Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh has issued a notice, banning entry of students without the prescribed uniform.

The directives come two days after a group of students wearing saffron scarves held a protest in the campus, demanding ban of 'hijab' in the college premises.

The principal of the college, Dr Raj Kumar Verma, said, in view of the college discipline, the administration has issued a notice in this regard.

"We will not allow students' entry in the premises with covered faces, as some students were recently spotted wearing hijab and burqa in the campus," he said.

He further said that saffron scarves will also not be allowed inside the college.