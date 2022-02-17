Around 20 medical students from Bareilly and Rampur district are stuck in Ukraine, following border tension with Russia. They want the government of India to evacuate them, according to family members. There are currently around 50 students from Bareilly studying in Ukraine.

Subhan Ahmed from Rampur is pursuing his studies in medicine in Ukraine. His family belongs to Kheda Tanda under Azimnagar police station. Subhan's father, Jalees Ahmad, said, "My son is studying MBBS from National University in Uzhhorod. The students there have been asked to stay indoors. Flight services are demanding a much higher fare, which is difficult for us to afford. We had a word with Subhan over the phone."

The students mainly belong to Bithri Chainpur, Bareilly, Bahedi, Fatehganj West and Rampur.

Another student, Harsh's parents, said that he had told them that he was in touch with the Indian embassy there.

Ukrainian colleges host a large number of Indian students who are studying medicine and also enrolled in other courses.

Families of the students have also appealed to the government of India and asked their children to be airlifted if the situation on the ground changes in Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had urged the Indian students, on Tuesday, to 'temporarily leave the capital city'. It also urged citizens whose stay in Ukraine is non-essential, to leave the country.