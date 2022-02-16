Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine over possible invasion by Russia, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory asking Indian nationals studying MBBS, engineering and other courses whose stay is not essential, to consider leaving Ukraine ‘temporarily’.

The concern is rising about students from Bengaluru and Karnataka who are held up in Ukraine. They have been asking for a statement of assurance from Karnataka's elected representatives with regards to getting them back safe and sound. Parents have complained about the steep airfares to the government.

READ ALSO : Vande Bharat Mission: Air India brings back 144 Indian students stranded in Ukraine to MP

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi told TNIE that he has had a word with V Muraleedharan, Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and the latter informed him that the students have been asked to get in touch with the Indian Embassy who will take charge of their security.

Higher Education minister CN Ashwathnarayana shared that he will take up the matter with union authorities who will work on a way to bring back Indian students.

Officials of Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) informed that they approached the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Kyiv on January 29 and February 1 to gather information about the Telugu students studying there. “Around 400 Telugu students might be stuck in Ukraine. Efforts are being made to reach out to them through their parents and college managements to ensure that they return to India safely,” Dinesh Kumar, CEO, APNRTS, informed. WhatsApp hotline 8500027678 has been created for the students.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh urged parents not to worry and have asked officials to collect information regarding students studying in Ukraine.

Over 6,000 students from Gujarat are stuck in Ukraine. "My son's name is Satyajit Singh Jadeja and he is currently studying in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, we are appealing to the government to talk to the Ukraine government and make arrangements to bring our students back to India," said Prahlad Singh Jadeja, a medical store owner in Khodiyarnagar area of Rajkot.

Vadodara-based Arvind Sindha's daughter Astha is pursuing a graduate degree in medicine in Ukraine. "Students can leave Ukraine only after their educational institutions issue them a letter. There are many who have not received a letter and until they do, they cannot leave the country," he informed.

On February 13, Sindha and parents of other students studying in Ukraine met with state Revenue and Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi and requested the help of the centre. The minister assured them that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take up the matter with the Union External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.