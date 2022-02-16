Students of the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal are protesting once again. This time they are demanding that the hostels should be reopened. While the physical classes resumed after a directive from the state, the hostels on campus are yet to be functional.

The protest on February 15 saw hundreds of students, mostly first-years, protest at the central office and the proctor's office. They said that there are many outstation students who are finding it difficult to find accommodation. "Now that physical classes have resumed, the university wants us back in class. But at the same time, the rent has gone up in accommodations around the campus. It would be impossible for us to come and attend class if the hostels are not reopened immediately," said one of the protesting students.

But that's not all that the students are demanding. They said that since almost 90 per cent of the syllabus was taught online, the exams should also be held online too. "We have spent the entire year studying online. It is only fair that we get to appear for an online exam," said another student. While the protests had no direct participation of any particular student organisation and the students even carried placards that said that they are just students of the varsity, a meeting where the course of action was decided was headed by Somenath Sow, a local SFI leader.

