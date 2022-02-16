Looks like those candidates who attempted UGC-NET (University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test) have to wait for another day or two for their results because a press release regarding the same was put out by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on February 16, Wednesday, at 1:29 pm via it's official Twitter handle UGC INIDA (@ugc_india).

Via the press release, UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar stated that they are "working closely" with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and all possible efforts are being made to declare the results of UGC-NET as soon as possible. He also wished the candidates all the best for the same.

READ ALSO : Undergraduate Curriculum Framework to be discussed at DU's Executive Council meet tomorrow

Duo to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, December 2020 UGC-NET could not be conducted hence, UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by the NTA between November 20, 2021 and January 5, 2022, the press release read.

It also stated how UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centres which were spread across 239 cities of India and over 12 lakh candidates had registered for it.

The results will be out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.