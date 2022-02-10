To discuss the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), which has been formulated while adhering to the National Education Policy (NEP), the Executive Council (EC) of the Delhi University (DU) will be meeting on Friday, February 11. UGCF has been formulated for DU's academic session of 2022-2023.

It was at an Academic Council (AC) meeting of DU, which was held at the university on Wednesday, February 9, that the UGCF was approved. As many as 11 members dissented against the implementation of the new framework, as per a report in PTI. There are resources that say that, most likely, UGCF will be given the green signal by the EC as well.

A dissent note was presented against the framework by 11 members. The note stated that all statutory bodies, like staff councils and faculties, and committees of courses, should be sent the framework so that they can discuss it before it reaches the AC.

Approval has already been given to the implementation of the NEP and the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) from 202-2023.

The dissenting members called the fixing of the academic year 2022-23 as the year of implementation of NEP 2020 "baseless". They also called the scheme "so faulty" because within a year, FYUP's fourth model was placed by the university for discussions.

They mentioned that as far as the UGCF is concerned, it doesn't follow the framework which is stipulated by the draft National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF), the same framework on which the University Grants Commission (UGC) is looking for feedback. The note went on to advise the university to compile the concerns that have been raised by statutory bodies on NEP recommendations, as well as on UGCF. Then, this should be sent to UGC as NHEQF feedback.

"The current batch of Class 12 students had enough of instability in terms of their crucial years getting affected by the (COVID-19) pandemic. It will not be fair to force rushed exercises of CUCET and FYUP on them. For once, the University of Delhi should be spared from these experiments," it said, as quoted in a report by PTI.