The number of Indian students opting for foreign universities has increased significantly this year and the scenario in Tamil Nadu is no different.

Due to the pandemic, Indian students aspiring to study abroad faced several challenges and were not able to pursue higher education in their preferred countries. However, according to a foreign educational consultant, after two years of downfall, the number of applicants to foreign universities from India for the 2022 fall academic year has increased significantly. Some education platforms have even claimed that the number of students travelling abroad for studies has almost doubled this year.

READ ALSO : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University publishes undergraduate and diploma admission rank list

Relaxation on travel restrictions, recognition of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and pent-up demand from last year have augmented the interest of Indian students in studying abroad. However, the major factor that is encouraging students to enroll in foreign universities is the improved job opportunities in overseas universities.

The scenario in Tamil Nadu is equally encouraging. "The number of students going abroad through our agency has almost doubled for the 2022 academic year. In 2020, only 32 students had approached us for our services, but in the last four months alone, we have facilitated 248 students from the state in applying for foreign universities and flying abroad for higher studies," said K Shreedharan, director of an overseas education consultant in Chennai.

Apart from favourite destinations like the US, the UK and Canada, students from the state are exploring newer countries like Germany, Ireland and Singapore for higher education opportunities.

"Interest of students from Tamil Nadu towards universities in Singapore has been constantly increasing and a major reason for its rising popularity is that many parents are choosing not to send their children too far away as the pandemic is still far from over," said Apsara Ganesan, who works with a national overseas education platform in Chennai.

The overseas education consultant cited that as students faced difficulties in returning home due to the travel restrictions and lockdowns, many students and parents are choosing to study in countries that are closer to India. "As compared to 2020, the number of Indian students submitting applications to study in the United States through ApplyBoard in 2021 has increased by almost six times," said Karunn Kandoi, head of India operations at ApplyBoard, an EdTech platform that facilitates foreign education.

Kandoi further said that while international student inflows to Canada and the US fell due to the pandemic, they have come roaring back in Canada and early signs suggest a strong student rebound in the US as well. "The UK government is more focused on supporting Indian students more than ever and their international education sector has been able to avoid falling into a pandemic-related decline," he said.