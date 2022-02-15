Students of Classes IX to X got back to class on Monday, February 14, in Karnataka. This was after a three-day holiday that was declared after the hijab row turned intense in many areas of the state last week.

Schools reopened fairly peacefully but in Madikeri and Shivamogga, incidents were reported, wherein, students were not allowed on campus because they were refusing to remove the hijab and students themselves refrained from attempting SSLC preparatory exams, which commenced on February 14, because they insisted on wearing the hijab.

In Nellihudikeri in Kodagu, more than 30 students of a public school were sent back home because they were barred from entering the school as they were wearing hijab. Their parents hoped for justice and are awaiting the final court order.

As many as 13 girls in government girls high school, Shivamogga, had to return home without attempting their SSLC preparatory examinations because they refused to remove their hijab. Attempts were made by the officials of the education department to convince them to remove the hijab, but it was to no avail.

In Mandya, the incident of school management asking a teacher to remove her scarf before entering the campus has come under severe criticism after the video went viral on social media.

When it comes to Anjuman School and Sardars High School in Belagavi, arguments ensued between parents and staff members. Later on, students were convinced to not wear hijab and adhere to the interim orders of the Karnataka High Court.

In Vidyasagar Public School in Chandra Layout, Bengaluru, the teacher who was accused of abusing the religious identity of children, both verbally and in writing on February 12, has resigned “on health grounds”. Threats were given by the teacher to minority students that once the high court order was issued, they would be chased out.

At Women’s Government PU College in Udupi, where the first instance of hijab row was reported, the high school students who donned the hijab removed it while entering the classrooms, the practice which they have followed in the past as well. Police personnel kept a strict vigil as Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in the 200-meter radius of the schools.

While in Kalaburagi and Mysuru too there were incidents, wherein, teachers asked students to remove hijabs before stepping into classrooms, in Kundapur, at a government PU college, students in hijabs were permitted to enter the classrooms, as was the norm earlier.

It was informed by Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai that a few incidents were reported in various districts. This will be discussed and a standard operating procedure will be in place soon. School managements, principals and the parents are responsible for obeying the court order, the chief minister said and added that this will help create an atmosphere that is conducive before the high court delivers the final judgement.

As a precaution in sensitive and high-risk areas, police were deployed to prevent untoward issues. Officials, including deputy directors from the Department of Public Instruction and district administration, were keeping a keen eye on the situation across the state.