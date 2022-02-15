Pre-university and degree colleges across Karnataka will reopen on February 16, announced the Government of Karnataka on Monday, February 14. The educational instructions were closed because of the hijab row that erupted in the state.

It was at a meeting chaired by Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that the decision was taken. The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan CN and senior officials of the government. The situation was analysed at the meeting, as per a report in PTI.

READ ALSO : #HijabRow: Karnataka HC adjourns hearing for tomorrow, HC says GO doesn't refer to public order

Post the meeting, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh shared, as quoted in a report by PTI, that, "Wherever (in colleges) there are uniform related rules, it has to be strictly followed. Where a uniform is not there, the dress code will be decided. We will strictly follow the high court order."

All high schools and colleges were closed for three days after the protest for and against hijab started to gather momentum in different parts of the state and in some parts, the protest even turned violent.

As per Karnataka High Court's interim order, pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, issued last week, it requested the government to reopen all educational institutions and restrain students from wearing hijab, saffron shawls, scarves or the like in the classroom.

Following this, high schools reopened on February 14.

Home Minister Jnanendra assured that the police are with educational institutions to maintain the law and order situation. And as far as the row goes, police officials are gathering information and the investigation is on.